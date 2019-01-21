BROOMFIELD, Colo. — A 33-year-old man has been formally charged with first-degree murder after deliberation in connection with the death of his father in Broomfield last week.

According to the Broomfield Police Department, officers investigated an incident in the 100 block of Agate Way on the morning of Jan. 18 and took a suspect into custody.

Nicholas Licata was advised of the first degree murder charge he now faces in Broomfield District Court on Friday morning. He has also been charged with second degree assault with strangulation and misdemeanor child abuse.

Nicholas Licata is charged with killing 61-year-old Frank Licata.

The affidavit remains sealed at the request of Licata's attorney. He is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on April 12.

