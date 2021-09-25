Suspect arrested after 1 killed, 2 injured in shooting outside Walgreens in Broomfield, police say

Police said the shooting Saturday was not random. All of the people involved knew each other.

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — A suspect is in custody after a man was found killed and two people were transported to the hospital Saturday after a shooting outside of a Walgreens in Broomfield, according to police.

>> The video above is from 2020: Data shows shootings of people 17 and younger have jumped 64% this year

The shooting happened outside the Walgreens located at Midway Boulevard and Zuni Street at around 11:30 a.m., Broomfield Police said; no employees were hurt. Police said they closed Zuni Street from 124th to Midway while they investigated.

Police said they were searching for the man who left the scene, who they believed to be on foot.

Broomfield Police said they recovered weapons at the scene, but have not said how many or what they are.

Saturday afternoon, police said they had a suspect in custody. His name has not been released.

No shelter in place was issued, and police didn't believe the incident was random. They said all of the people involved knew each other.

Police said the store would be closed for the rest of the day.

The conditions of the two people taken to the hospital were unknown.

This is the second homicide in Broomfield this year, police said. There were none last year.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

Zuni is closed from 124th to Midway. Shooting occurred outside of the Walgreens store. One deceased male in the parking lot. Conditions of two additional people taken to hospital unknown. Police searching for suspect who fled the area. Media stage at 128th and Zuni. pic.twitter.com/yXnGUt1Jj7 — Broomfield Police (@BroomfieldPD) September 25, 2021

