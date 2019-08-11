BROOMFIELD, Colo. — The Broomfield Police Department (BPD) is warning the public of a scam that uses the name of an actual officer with the department.

According to a Facebook post from BPD, several residents have received calls this week from a "spoofed" police department phone number. That's where caller ID is made to look like a call is coming from a different source.

When a person answers, a man identifying himself as Officer Todd Dahlbach asks for money and/or gift cards to clear an active warrant, according to the post.

BPD says while they do have a Sgt. Todd Dahlbach, it's not him on the other end of the call. The department says no BPD employee will ever call you asking for money or gift cards to satisfy an outstanding warrant, failure to appear for jury duty, or other things.

Anyone who has received a call like this is asked to call BPD's non-emergency line at 303-438-6400 to let them know.

