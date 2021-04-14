3 Broomfield schools were on lockout due to nearby police activity

Legacy High School, Westlake Middle School and Meridian Elementary were on a secure lockout as police worked a scene near Zuni Street and Quail Creek Drive.

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Three school buildings were on lockout due to police activity at an intersection near McKay Lake Park in Broomfield.

Broomfield Police (BPD) tweeted the update Wednesday at 10:40 a.m.

The three schools, part of Adams 12 Five Star Schools, that were put on lockout were:

Legacy High School, located at 2701 W. 136th Ave.

Meridian Elementary, located at 14256 McKay Park Circle

Westlake Middle School, located at 2800 W. 135th Ave.

BPD asked that people avoid the area surrounding the Zuni Street and Quail Creek Drive intersection.

Just after 11 a.m., police said the lockouts had been lifted after taking one person into custody.

A lockout takes place when there is a safety concern that is not an immediate threat to a school. For example, the police may be pursuing a vehicle in the neighborhood around a school, and the school’s safety department determines that the school should enact a lockout as a precautionary measure.

In lockouts, students and staff remain inside the school building, and school activities continue as normal, with students and staff moving securely within the school. A lockout means no one comes in or goes out of the building. Students and staff are unlikely to notice a difference unless the lockout occurs near a transition time.