Broomfield Police ask for public's help in identifying sexual assault suspect

Broomfield Police are looking for a white Toyota Prius that was captured on surveillance camera outside a Walgreens on Sept. 25.

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — The Broomfield Police Department (BPD) said it's looking for a suspect in connection with a sexual assault that happened on Sept. 25.

Police are looking for a white 2009-2015 Toyota Prius with an unknown sticker or symbol on both sides, according to BPD. Images of the vehicle were taken outside of the Walgreens at the corner of Midway Boulevard and Highway 287 at about 1:50 a.m. Sept. 25.

Police were investigating whether the suspect works for a ride share company. No description of the driver was made available by police.

The victim was assaulted in the vehicle and had gotten a ride from the driver from Temple Nightclub in Denver to the Broomfield Walgreens, police said.

Anyone with information about this vehicle or the driver was asked to contact Detective Jennifer King-Sullivan at 303-438-6461 or to email jking-sullivan@broomfield.org.

Do you recognize this vehicle? The Broomfield Police Department is asking the community for help locating the vehicle, and it's owner, who is wanted in connection with a a sexual assault that occurred on September 25, 2022. MORE: https://t.co/b8eC4AAelD pic.twitter.com/CVAG4g0cxz — Broomfield Police (@BroomfieldPD) November 14, 2022

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS



9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.