Broomfield Police ask for public's help in identifying sexual assault suspect

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — The Broomfield Police Department (BPD) said it's looking for a suspect in connection with a sexual assault that happened on Sept. 25.
Police are looking for a white 2009-2015 Toyota Prius with an unknown sticker or symbol on both sides, according to BPD. Images of the vehicle were taken outside of the Walgreens at the corner of Midway Boulevard and Highway 287 at about 1:50 a.m. Sept. 25.
Police were investigating whether the suspect works for a ride share company. No description of the driver was made available by police.
The victim was assaulted in the vehicle and had gotten a ride from the driver from Temple Nightclub in Denver to the Broomfield Walgreens, police said.
Anyone with information about this vehicle or the driver was asked to contact Detective Jennifer King-Sullivan at 303-438-6461 or to email jking-sullivan@broomfield.org.
