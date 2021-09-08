Shelter-in-place order lifted in Broomfield

Officers arrested a suspect involved in an earlier incident in the area of 118th Avenue Wadsworth Boulevard, Broomfield Police said.

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — A shelter-in-place order was lifted Wednesday morning after officers arrested a suspect, Broomfield Police Department said.

Police tweeted at 7:43 a.m. that a Code Red Alert was issued for the Harvest Station Apartments near the intersection of 118th Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard.

Officers were looking for a suspect involved in an earlier incident, but police did not provide any additional details on the suspect.

At 8:20 a.m. police tweeted that the suspect had been arrested and the shelter-in-place order was lifted.

We have arrested the suspect. The shelter-in-place order has been lifted. A follow-up CodeRED is being sent out. There is no longer a danger to the community. Thank you for your cooperation and patience. @broomfield pic.twitter.com/eFEmZbzSLc — Broomfield Police (@BroomfieldPD) September 8, 2021

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at info@nococrimestoppers.com or 1-800-222-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Calls to the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers are not recorded and the phone does not have caller ID, according to the NoCoCrimestoppers website. A coordinator completes a tips information form, makes initial inquiries and passes the information along to investigators.

A two-way dialogue system online also allows tipsters to come back and provide additional information and ask questions.

A community board of directors meets regularly to evaluate arrests and determine reward amounts.

