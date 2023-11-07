Broomfield shooting suspect could be connected to multiple shootings in Denver

In Denver, police are investigating two shootings in the area of the Beauvallon Condominiums at East Ninth Avenue and Lincoln Street.

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — A 45-year-old man is accused of shooting at a Broomfield restaurant on Saturday, and now there are questions about whether Kenneth Fairchild is responsible for other shootings in Denver over the last month.

Broomfield Police said Tuesday that they are investigating multiple incidents and working with multiple jurisdictions, including the Denver Police Department, after Fairchild's arrest.

"We're being shot at. We're targets. He was taking target practice at neighbors. Like, that's not OK," Lauren Shrensky, a resident of the condos and president of the HOA, said.

On June 14, Shrensky and the building's general manager Larry Healy were alerted to a window shot out on the 10th floor.

"Later that night we had a report that glass fell from one of the penthouse windows which had been hit earlier in the day," Healy said. "I called the police and I pretty much demanded that they send somebody to investigate. And that was the first incident."

The second incident, they believe, happened on the Fourth of July. A video posted on YouTube, reportedly taken on July 4. shows a person who appears to be shooting at the Beauvallon condos. The person is standing next to a silver car with a blue decal on the side.

"I mean obviously I live here and I have a balcony that faces that direction, and so it's unnerving. I mean, we're freaked out," Shrensky said.

Employees at Jus' Burritos in Broomfield were just as worried on Saturday when, according to police, someone fired a shot from a rifle into the restaurant. No injuries were reported.

Fairchild is facing a number of charges, including attempted murder, in connection with that shooting.

According to court documents, a witness followed the suspect, and Broomfield police arrested him in a car similar to the one seen in the Fourth of July video.

Broomfield police said they are aware of the similarities between the incidents and are collaborating with other law enforcement agencies, including the Denver Police Department. Denver police would not say if they're investigating to see if they're related.

"Hopefully Broomfield got him," Shrensky said.

Prior to the shooting, according to court documents, Fairchild allegedly threw a rock through the front window of someone's house. The homeowner confronted him and Fairchild told that person to stop monitoring them. During his arrest he told police to look inside the restaurant as well as the house for equipment he believes is monitoring people, according to the docs.

