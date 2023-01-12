Jury convicted man for trying to mow down Broomfield police sergeant

After stealing a truck, Angel Ramirez-Armas veered into oncoming traffic narrowly missing a police sergeant who swerved to avoid a collision.

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — A man who stole a car and later swerved his vehicle toward a Broomfield Police officer will spend 55 years behind bars after a jury convicted him on multiple counts including aggravated robbery and attempted manslaughter.

On Nov. 3, of last year, a Broomfield County jury found 32-year-old Angel Ramirez-Armas guilty of:

Aggravated robbery

First-degree assault

2 counts of attempted manslaughter

Aggravated motor vehicle theft

Vehicular eluding

After his trial, he pleaded guilty to a count of possession of a weapon by a previous offender. Ramirez-Armas was sentenced on Jan. 5

On Nov. 12, 2020, Broomfield Police responded to an apartment complex along Summit Boulevard for a report of shots fired. Once there, the victim said that a man had stolen his gold pickup and fled toward US 36.

The victim also reported that the man, later identified as Ramirez-Armas, fired two shots at him before he left.

A short time later, a Broomfield Police officer spotted the stolen truck and pursued it with lights and sirens on, but the driver continued to flee at a high rate of speed.

A Broomfield police sergeant was headed to the area in his marked patrol car when Ramirez-Armas encountered the sergeant he veered aggressively into oncoming traffic, prosecutors said.

The sergeant swerved to the side of the road to avoid a head-on collision.



Ramirez-Armas continued to drive recklessly into oncoming traffic. At one point, the driver of a stopped semi-truck, who was outside of his vehicle, had to jump behind the truck to avoid being hit.

The incident ended when police used a PIT maneuver which forced Ramirez-Armas off the road. He tried to run away but was later captured.

"This defendant put so many lives at risk and nearly killed a police officer in a head-on collision," said District Attorney Brian Mason.

"Our officers put their own lives at risk every day to protect those who live and work in our community. We will aggressively prosecute those who put the lives of officers or members of our community at risk, as the defendant did here. I commend the Broomfield Police Department and my team at the DA's Office for their hard work on this case and am grateful to the jury for returning a just verdict."