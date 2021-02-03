Woman who fired shots in Broomfield Walmart sentenced to probation

Alyssa Borquez, 22, was sentenced last week for felony menacing in the February 2020 incident. She was originally charged with 7 counts of attempted murder.

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — A 22-year-old woman who was originally charged with multiple counts of attempted murder for firing shots inside a Walmart was sentenced last week to probation after pleading guilty to a lesser charge.

Alyssa Borquez pleaded guilty in December to felony menacing with a weapon, according to court records. She was sentenced on Thursday to four years probation, 80 hours of community service and fines, the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office said.

Borquez initially faced one count of attempted first-degree murder with deliberation and six counts of attempted first-degree murder with extreme indifference in the Feb. 18, 2020, incident.

>> Video above: Woman arrested after shooting at Broomfield Walmart, published Feb. 18, 2020.

The Broomfield Police Department (BPD) responded to Walmart at 4651 W. 121st Ave. on reports of shots being fired inside the store. No injuries were reported. Investigators believed the shots were fired as the result of a dispute between two people who knew each other, BPD said at the time.

