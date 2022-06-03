School administrator accused of possessing inappropriate photos of underage students

The Brush Police Department said the pictures were collected during a sexting investigation.

BRUSH, Colo. — A member of the administrative staff at the Brush School District is facing criminal charges for storing inappropriate pictures of underage students, the Brush Police Department (BPD) said.

According to a release from BPD, 31-year-old Bradley Bass turned himself in Friday morning on four counts of sexual exploitation of a child. He posted bond of $2,500 Friday afternoon.

The Brush High School website shows Bass is the assistant director of that school.

According to the release, BPD officers served a search warrant at the Brush Secondary Campus and seized multiple electronic devices.

Inappropriate images of juvenile students that had been collected by school staff during an in-house investigation into a sexting incident were found on a school-owned device issued to Bass, the release said.

BPD said Bass had illegally collected inappropriate images of students during the school's investigation and illegally uploaded them to the school district's computer network.

"While the actions of the school staff may not have been for personal gratification," the release said, "there is no justifiable reason for the school district to collect and store such images of its students."

BPD said they have contacted all of the identified victims in the investigation, but they are still trying to identify others who may have been victimized.

Anyone who has any information that may help with their investigation should email tips@brushpolice.org or call 970-842-5074 to speak with an officer.

