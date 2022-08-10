Arapahoe County coach arrested on child pornography charges

Howard "Bud" Harper, 63, works as an "age coordinator" at Real Soccer Club and previously worked as a coach.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A man who worked as a soccer coach in Arapahoe County was arrested Wednesday on child pornography charges, the Sheriff's Office said.

Investigators with the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit (ICAC) received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) about child pornography being traded from an IP address in Arapahoe County.

ICAC investigators said they found that files containing child pornography were being uploaded, and the files included underage victims ranging in age from toddlers to teens, the Sheriff's Office said.

The suspect was identified as Howard "Bud" Harper, 63. The Sheriff's Office said Harper is employed by the Real Soccer Club as an "age coordinator" and has previously worked as a coach.

Investigators executed a search warrant in unincorporated Arapahoe County on Wednesday. Harper was taken into custody and booked into the Arapahoe County Jail on 17 counts of sexual exploitation of children.

Anyone with information about Harper is asked to call the Sheriff's tip line at 720-874-8477.

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.