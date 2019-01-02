BOULDER, Colo. — A man arrested in Boulder for sexually assaulting a child may have been victimizing others for decades, according to a release from the Boulder Police Department.

Bill Karelis, 71, was arrested for sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust.

Karelis allegedly sexually assaulted the victim multiple times, beginning in 2000, when she was 13 years old, a news release from the agency said. Police said he was introduced to the alleged victim through his position at the Shambhala, a Buddhist community. He was a teacher and leader at meditation retreats.

Boulder police believe there are additional victims over a span of 30 years. Anyone who believes they or someone they know was victimized by Karelis in the past is asked to call Boulder Police Detective Ross Richart at 303-441-1833 or Detective Heather Frey at 303-441-3369.

There is no statute of limitations on sex offenses involving children under the age of 15.