MOFFAT COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado Parks & Wildlife (CPW) is looking for two people who are suspected of illegally killing a bull elk in a highly sought after hunting unit in Moffatt County.

A witness called CPW officer Jeffrey Goncalves on the evening of Sept. 25 reporting what appeared to be an injured bull elk near the intersection of Moffatt County Roads 67 and 68 near the Sand Wash Basin, according to a CPW news release.

The witness said they saw two men in a pickup near the wounded elk. The truck is described as a gray, early-90s Ford half-ton, extended cab with large mud flaps and possibly missing its tailgate, according to the news release.

The next day, Officer Goncalves found an elk's gut pile in the area.

"Whoever commits any wildlife crime has the opportunity to do the right thing and turn themselves in immediately, and we will take that into account when determining charges," said Goncalves. "Charges in a case like this can be substantial and penalties may include prison, the loss of their hunting and fishing privileges in 48 states and several thousand dollars in fines."

Goncalves said based on the elk's description given by the witness, the bull was estimated to be a 300-inch class, 6x6 bull. When bulls of this size are poached, fines may include a $10,000 'trophy penalty,' in addition to other penalties for the illegal take.

The area where the elk was killed is in Game Management Unit 2 (GMU 2). CPW said a bull elk license in GMU 2 is considered one of Colorado's most coveted.

CPW said legal, ethical hunters may wait up to 25 years or more to compile enough points to draw a bull elk license in GMU 2.

"This takes what is essentially a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity away from legal, ethical hunters," said Goncalves. "It's infuriating and very unfair to ethical hunters and that is one of the primary reasons CPW officers work so hard to bring violators to justice."

Anyone providing useful information and willing to testify in this case may qualify to receive a prized bull elk license in GMU 2 through CPW's Turn In Poachers program. Alternatively, tipsters can remain anonymous by utilizing the Operation Game Thief program. Rewards are available if the information leads to an arrest or citation.



To provide information about this case, call 877-265-6648. Verizon cell phone users can dial #OGT, or send an email to game.thief@state.co.us. Callers must specify the type of reward they are interested in - Operation Game Thief, or Turn In Poachers.

