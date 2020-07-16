Man faces charges after confrontation with officers during Westminster burglary

Terry Medina is accused of entering a Westminster home Monday morning and barricading himself in a bathroom with a rifle, according to police.

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A man with a long criminal record now faces additional charges following a burglary and confrontation with Westminster Police officers earlier this week, according to the Westminster Police Department (WPD).

Terry Medina, 42, faces the following charges related to a burglary in the 13800 block of Osage Court on July 13.

first-degree burglary

second-degree criminal trespass-enclosed or fenced

assault in the first degree on a peace officer

felony menacing

possession of a weapon by a previous offender

aggravated motor vehicle theft

Around 11:35 a.m. on Monday, WPD received a call of a burglary in progress in the area of West 136th Avenue and Huron Street. A homeowner reported that a man he did know had entered his home through an open garage door.

The resident was able to leave the home safely, according to WPD.

First responders including K-9 officers, a Crisis Intervention Team (CIT), and S.W.AT. negotiators came to the home and began to look through the home for the man, later identified as Medina.

They eventually located him hiding in a bathroom with the door barricaded, according to WPD.

The resident told officers that there were firearms in the home and said the weapons had child locks in place.

As officers began negotiations, Medina became belligerent and started yelling at the officers, stating that he was armed and was “going to come out shooting,” WPD said.

For about two hours trained negotiator tried to convince Medina to surrender but he refused, WPD said. During the negotiations, WPD said officers heard what sounded like a weapon being loaded.

Medina then came out of the bathroom with a rifle in his hands, WPD. Officers noted the child lock had been broken off.

Officers, who were positioned in the bedroom across from the bathroom, reported that Medina raised the weapon toward them.

One officer fired his handgun and Medina immediately retreated back into the bathroom.

Negotiations resumed for about another half hour, before Medina exited the bathroom without the rifle and obeyed officers’ commands, according to WPD.

Medina was taken to the hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury. A spokesperson for WPD could not say how Medina was injured and said that he was under investigation by the 17th Judicial District Critical Incident Team.

No officers were injured during the incident.

WPD said the Critical Incident Team is also investigating whether Medina fired his weapon.

Medina as lengthy criminal history which includes prior burglary charges and an arrest warrant from the Department of Corrections for a parole violation, WPD said.