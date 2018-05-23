WHEAT RIDGE - Suspects wanted for a burglary in Westminster are barricaded inside a home in Wheat Ridge according to a Tweet from the Wheat Ridge police department.

The agency said the suspects are inside a home in the 4300 block of Newland Street. They did not say how many people are barricaded inside or provide details about the initial burglary. It is also unclear if the suspects have a connection to the home.

Police are urging people to avoid that area if possible. Those who live nearby are being told to shelter in place.

A SWAT team has also responded to help with the situation.

