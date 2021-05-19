Bus driver accused of slapping 10-year-old girl arrested

The Fremont County Sheriff's Office said the driver was accused of slapping the girl for not wearing her mask properly.

FREMONT, Colorado — A former bus driver is facing charges after he was accused of slapping a 10-year-old girl for not wearing her mask properly, according to a press release from the Fremont County Sheriff's Office (FCSO).

The driver, Jaquez Bertram Armand, was arrested on Wednesday, said FCSO.

The incident, which happened about in April, was captured on the bus's video system.

The girl is a student at Fremont Elementary School, CNN reported. She told school officials that Armand hit her when she moved her mask below her nose.

The Fremont County School District told CNN Armand had been given a warning in August for grabbing a different student during an argument about face coverings.

Armand is facing the following charges:

Child abuse causing injury

Third-degree assault

Harassment

He was released from the Fremont County Detention Facility on a personal recognizance bond.

Armand was also put on leave after the most recent incident and CNN reported the school district was in the process of firing him when he resigned.

