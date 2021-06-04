Man pleads guilty in stabbing woman at bus stop

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A man accused of stabbing a woman at a bus stop in August pleaded guilty to first-degree attempted murder on Monday in Jefferson County District Court.
David Uecke, 46, pleaded guilty to the class 2 felony with a violent-crime sentence enhancer, according to the 1st Judicial District Attorney's Office. He faces between 16 and 32 years in prison when he's sentenced on May 13, the DA's Office said.
Uecke was accused to stabbing a woman on Aug. 8, 2020. He had met the woman three days earlier and was involved in a relationship with her, according to the DA's Office.
About 5:30 p.m. that day, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) was called to 8450 W. Cross Drive in unincorporated Jefferson County on a report of a stabbing, according to the DA's Office.
The 41-year-old woman found at the bus stop appeared to have been stabbed in the throat and was taken to a hospital, the DA's Office said.
