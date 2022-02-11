'Bushy Brows Bandit' still at large after multiple Denver area bank robberies

The FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force said the man is responsible for robberies dating back to Jan. 18.

DENVER — Federal and local authorities ask for the public's help finding a man wanted in a string of recent bank robberies across metro Denver.

Dubbed the "Bushy Brows Bandit" for his thick eyebrows, the man pictured below is believed to be responsible for robberies dating back to Jan. 18.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said most recently, he hit the US Bank at 6766 W. Coal Mine Ave. outside Littleton at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

The FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force said in a release that in each case, the robber enters the bank and presents a demand note to the teller. He always threatens to have a weapon, the release said, but no weapons have actually been seen.

He's described as a white or Hispanic male, 30 to 40 years old, and about 5 feet 6 inches tall with a heavy build.

In addition to the $2,000 being offered by Metro Denver Crime Stoppers for information that leads to an arrest in the case, PNC Bank is offering $5,000 for information that leads to a conviction.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

