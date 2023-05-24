SUV driver fled crash that injured motorcylist

The Audi SUV should have damage to the left rear of the vehicle and is believed to have license plate number 448 0408, but it is unknown what state.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — An SUV driver who was involved in a crash on C-470 Tuesday evening in Jefferson County that left a motorcyclist seriously injured left the scene, according to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

The crash happened around 5 p.m. on the highway near milepost 6 which is in the area of Quincy and Bowles Avenues.

According to CSP, the 32-year-old motorcycle rider was headed westbound on the highway and weaving in and out of traffic. They struck the left rear of a gray Audi, which resulted in the motorcyclist being seriously hurt.

The driver of the gray Audi left the scene and has not been identified, CSP said.

The Audi should have damage to the left rear of the vehicle and is believed to have license plate number 448 0408, but it is unknown what state.

Anyone who witnessed the crash, or has any information and has not yet spoken to investigators is asked to contact the Colorado State Patrol Dispatch at 303-239-4501. Callers can reference case number 1A231388.

On Tuesday, CSP said it has seen an 'alarming' increase in hit-and-run crashes so far in 2023.

Hit-and-runs jumped from 192 in January 2022 to 260 in January of this year, which is an increase of 35%. In all of 2022, CSP investigated 2,700 hit-and-run crashes, and already through March they've had 729.

Leaving the scene of the accident can lead to numerous criminal charges, some of which are felonies, in addition to any charges associated with the actual crash, CSP said.