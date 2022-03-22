Capitol mystery: How did vandal who caused $700 in damage escape state bathroom?

The bathroom door, which can only be locked from the inside, was found locked.

DENVER — A vandal caused about $700 in damage to a third-floor state Capitol bathroom last Wednesday, according to reports from the state Patrol and the Department of Personnel and Administration, whose employees repaired the damage.

The bathroom on the third floor is the only one in the building designated solely for "baby care." It holds a changing table and is also used by breastfeeding mothers. It is open to the public.

Trooper Josh Lewis, a public information officer with the Colorado State Patrol, said his unit received a call at 8:15 p.m. on March 16 about the bathroom.

The bathroom door, which can only be locked from the inside, was found locked.

