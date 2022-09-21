Woman pleads guilty for role in insurrection, avoids jail time

Lisa Homer was arrested in Colorado Springs and will serve her probation sentence in Colorado, according to federal court records.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A woman who was arrested in Colorado Springs for her role in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, pleaded guilty and avoided jail time, federal court records show.

Lisa Homer was arrested in Colorado Springs after authorities identified her wearing a “Lions not Sheep” hat during the insurrection. In court records, investigators revealed postings showing her affiliation and support for the right wing group Proud Boys.

She was charged in D.C. federal court and pleaded guilty in July of this year to one charge of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building. She was sentenced on Aug. 10 to 36 months of probation, which will be served in Colorado.

As part of her plea deal, Homer agreed to allow law enforcement to review any social media accounts operated by her for statements and postings made on and around Jan. 6, 2021. She also agreed to allow law enforcement to conduct interviews with her about the events on that date prior to sentencing.

According to the plea agreement, the riot caused more than $2 million in damage to the U.S. Capitol. Homer was ordered to pay $500 in restitution to the Architect of the Capitol.

