Capitol rioter, caught in Colorado, sentenced to prison

Rodney Milstreed assaulted Capitol Police and punched an Associated Press photographer on Jan. 6, 2021.

WASHINGTON — A Maryland man who was arrested in Colorado after participating in the U.S. Capitol riot was sentenced on Friday.

Rodney Milstreed, who is from Finksburg, Maryland, was arrested in Brighton in May 2022. Milstreed was originally charged with 11 counts related to the Jan. 6, 2021 riot.

He agreed to plead guilty to the following charges in April:

Assaulting, Resisting, and Impeding Certain Officers Using a Dangerous Weapon

Assault by Striking, Beating, and Wounding

Receipt and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm

A judge sentenced Milstreed to five years in prison on counts 1 and 3, and to one year on count 2. Those sentences will run concurrently. Milstreed was also sentenced to two years of supervised release after his prison sentence. He was also ordered to surrender at least one AR-style gun, hundreds of rounds of ammo, scopes and suppressors that were found at his house when officers executed a search warrant.

According to the superseding indictment, Milstreed used a wooden club to assault and intimidate Capitol Police. He also assaulted an Associated Press photojournalist on Jan. 6, the indictment says.

The AP reported Milstreed threw the four-foot club at a line of Capitol police, striking one of them, which caused a concussion.

At Milstreed's sentencing, the injured officer, Devan Gowdy, called Milstreed a domestic terrorist and a traitor, the AP reported.

