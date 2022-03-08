Car club president accused in fatal hit and run, 2 other passengers injured

Documents obtained by 9NEWS reveal Taylor Lindsey had two other people in his vehicle when he crashed into a 30-year-old man over the weekend, killing him.

DENVER — From a well-known street car club president to an inmate at the city’s jail, Taylor Lindsey faces felony charges for killing Jake Johnson.

The crash occurred at 40th Avenue and Peña Boulevard on July 30 just after midnight.

Johnson was driving north on Peña. As he turned left onto 40th Avenue, police records say that’s when Lindsey crashed into Johnson’s Volkswagen.

Court records say Lindsey “fled on foot” after the crash and “did not render aid or report the crash.”

Lindsey was driving an Acura, which belonged to his stepfather, according to the affidavit for arrest. Inside the car at the time were two other people. One suffered a “nasal bore” injury and another suffered a broken right arm and liver injuries.

Lindsey, who called himself the president of the DragKings Colorado car club, is well known among the street car scene as someone who would use social media to organize large, impromptu gatherings in parking lots at night.

9NEWS learned Lindsey has multiple arrests on his criminal record in Colorado, including criminal attempted murder in 2020 when he was accused of shooting at a man during a car meet. Lindsey pleaded guilty to felony assault in the case and avoided prison with a suspended eight-year prison sentence.

In June, Lindsey was arrested for being drunk which was a violation of a judge’s order.

Lindsey declined a jailhouse interview with 9NEWS.

