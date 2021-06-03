1 dead, 1 hospitalized in Commerce City crash

One of the vehicles reportedly caught fire in the crash early Saturday near East 104th Avenue and Tower Road.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A crash early Saturday at East 104th Avenue and Tower Road resulted in the death of one person and the hospitalization of another, according to the Commerce City Police Department (CCPD).

Officers responded to a crash at 12:24 a.m. Saturday involving two vehicles in which one of the vehicles was reportedly on fire, according to a CCPD press release. The area is northeast of Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge.

>> Watch above, timelapse: Scenes from Denver, Colorado

A white SUV that was traveling north on Tower Road struck a black SUV that was going west on 104th Avenue, police said.

CCPD said the driver of the white SUV was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, and the other driver died at the scene. Both of the drivers were female, CCPD said.

Alcohol was being investigated as a possible factor in this crash, CCPD said. The investigation was ongoing.

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.



