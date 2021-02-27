Car stolen with dog inside in Denver's Five Points neighborhood

The car and dog were taken from the 400 block of 25th Street Friday morning.

DENVER — A Denver man is doing all he can to get his dog back after it was stolen along with his car outside his Five Points home Friday morning.

Marko White said he had just left his home in the 400 block of 25th Street to head to the mountains when he realized he had forgotten his hat and turned back around to get it.

White said he left his car unattended with dog Oscar inside for less than a minute and came back outside to find that both were gone.

White said he filed a report with Denver Police, then went to work finding his missing pup. That effort included calling local animal shelters, distributing fliers to businesses, and posting to a variety of apps and websites including Facebook, Craigslist and NextDoor.

"I just hope my dog's okay," White said. "The only thing that's going to bring him home is public outreach."

Oscar is a 6-year-old Cairn Terrier. White's car is a silver 2013 Honda Accord EX-L sedan with Colorado plates bearing the number OTK-588.

Anyone who sees Oscar or the car can call the Denver Police Department's non-emergency dispatch line at 720-913-2000 or White at 720-579-6970.

