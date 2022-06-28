Family's car with priceless Osage Nation heirlooms inside stolen

The Jacobs family is offering a $5,000 reward for the safe return of the stolen Osage Nation regalia.

DENVER — A stolen car is the least of a Denver family's worries.

“The first thing I thought of was the contents," said Jan Jacobs. "I didn’t think about the car."

Jacobs returned home late Monday night to Denver's Park Hill neighborhood and parked her Honda CRV in the driveway. She had just made a long drive from Oklahoma where she took part in Osage Nation ceremonial dances.

“It just makes us feel so good to be able to put those clothes on and dance around the drum together as family and extended family and Osage family," Jacobs said.

Sometime overnight or Tuesday morning, Jacobs' SUV disappeared from her driveway along with the vintage suitcases full of traditional, handmade Osage regalia.

“Besides being beautiful, they have that special meaning because someone thought enough of me to give me something that was dear to them," Jacobs said.

The missing heirlooms were passed down and worn by family members from three generations. They include finger-woven belts, men's suits, women's skirts, moccasins, feathers and more.

“It’s like a shot to not only the gut but to like the spirit," said Ben Jacobs, Jan's son.

Jacobs said his grandmother was a master ribbon worker who made the family's suits and skirts by hand. The family also lost two eagle wing fans, one belonging to Ben Jacobs' great uncle. Another was gifted to Jan Jacobs by her grandfather.

"That fan that was mine has been in our family for over 100 years," Ben Jacobs said. "The meaning to receive that is immense.”

The loss is immeasurable.

“They’re not just clothes," Ben Jacobs said. "They're like our lifeblood. They’re what connect us to who we are and our identity.”

The Jacobs family hopes a thief understands what they stole and what they can still return.

The family is offering a $5,000 reward for the safe return of the priceless pieces of history they lost.

"That would be the most wonderful thing in the world," Jan Jacobs said.

The family filed a report with Denver Police and are asking neighbors to keep an eye out for their possessions and a Navy Blue Honda CRV with Colorado plates 988-WET.