Man rammed parked after demands for free gas and cigarettes were refused, police say

Police are hoping to speak the occupants of a yellow Jeep who witnessed the Oct. 8 incident.

IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Idaho Springs Police Department (ISPD) is hoping to locate the occupants of a yellow Jeep who witnessed a confrontation at a gas station in town in which the suspect threatened people with a knife and rammed a parked vehicle.

The Jeep was parked right next to the parked vehicle and was almost rammed by the suspect as he tried to drive away, according to ISPD. Police said the occupants likely left out of fear but said they hope to speak with them about the incident.

The disturbance was reported just before 9 p.m. on Oct. 8 at the Squatch Store in the 2100 block of East Idaho Springs Road. The initial information indicated that a man was yelling at patrons and was armed with a knife, ISPD said.

Numerous people called 911, including the suspect who demanded that employees put $20 worth of gas in his car and give him a box of Marlboro cigarettes.

The suspect also threated the 911 operator and said he would slam every vehicle in the parking lot unless his demands were met, according to ISPD.

The man then got into a white Lexus and rammed into in to a parked, unoccupied vehicle.

WATCH the entire incident below:

An ISPD officer arrived in the area just after the suspect rammed the parked vehicle and drove west on the Central City Parkway.

That officer attempted a traffic stop and but the suspect continued at a high rate of speed toward Central City, according to police. The Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) assisted during the pursuit and attempted a tactical vehicle intervention to end the pursuit, which was unsuccessful.

At one point, ISPD said, the suspect appeared to intentionally try get a deputy to strike his vehicle by slamming on the brakes in front of the deputy, but that deputy maneuvered away.

Eventually Gilpin County deputies responded to the area and successfully deployed stop‐sticks near mile post 7 on Central City Parkway.

The suspect turned onto Nevadaville Road and ultimately crashed into a ditch. At first he refused to get out of the vehicle but eventually officers calm the situation and convinced the suspect to come out. He was taken to the hospital for treatment related to the car crash and then taken to the Clear Creek County Detention Facility for processing.

The suspect gave multiple names and ISPD said they're still working to verify his identity. He faces the following charges:

Assault on a peace officer

Felony menacing

Attempted vehicular assault

Vehicular eluding

Resisting arrest

Reckless endangerment

Aggravated motor vehicular theft

Criminal mischief

Obstruction

Reckless driving and driving without a license