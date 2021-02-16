Car shot on I-76, 2 people arrested

Bullets shattered the vehicle's windows and penetrated the vehicle in several places, the Adams County Sheriff's Office said.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A woman and a man who is a member of the Bloods street gang have been arrested in connection with the shooting of a vehicle on Interstate 76 earlier this month, the Adams County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 10, the victim was driving on the highway near Tennyson Street when a dark sedan approached their vehicle, according to ACSO.

The victim said the front seat passenger pointed a handgun at their vehicle and fired multiple rounds. Bullets shattered the glass and penetrated the vehicle in several locations but the driver was not seriously hurt.

Detectives conducted a preliminary investigation and determined that the suspects were known to the victim. They were identified as Alexis Mary Fernandez and Isaiah Cain Trujillo-Tucson.

Two days later on Feb. 12, detectives tracked the pair to an apartment complex in the 10500 block of Dover Street in Westminster. They eventually located Trujillo-Tucson in a black Volkswagen sedan in the area of Church Ranch Road and Wadsworth Boulevard.

Deputies successfully deployed stop sticks to disable his vehicle but he exited the vehicle as it was still moving and ran away, according to ACSO. He was taken into custody a short time later.

Detectives subsequently recovered several handguns and a modified AR-15 style rifle after Fernandez attempted to dispose of the evidence, the sheriff's office said.

Trujillo-Tucson is a member of the Bloods gang, according to ACSO. He faces the following charges:

Attempted first-degree murder

Menacing

Fernandez faces the following charges:

Accessory to attempted first-degree murder

Tampering with physical evidence

Both are being held at the Adams County Detention Center.