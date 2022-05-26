Car theft suspect arrested at Littleton gas station

Gas station workers spotted the man early Thursday morning attempting to turn the ignition of an SUV with a screwdriver, according to police.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLETON, Colo. — A man who was seen trying to use a screwdriver to turn in the ignition of an SUV at a Littleton gas station faces charges of theft and assault on a peace officer, according to the Littleton Police Department (LPD).

Officers responded to the Circle K in the 3600 block of West Bowles Avenue around 4:45 a.m. Thursday after employees reported that a Chevy Blazer had been parked in front of a gas pump for an extended period of time.

Employees also reported that they saw a man inside the SUV trying to turn the ignition with a screwdriver, LPD said.

When officers arrived, the SUV was running but still parked in front of the gas pump. LPD officers identified the SUV as stolen and used a procedure called Swift Vehicle Immobilization (SVIM) to prevent it from moving.

They approached the driver's side, identified themselves as officers and repeatedly asked the man inside to step out, according to LPD.

He refused and there was a struggle before officers eventually arrested Adam Kirk Russell, 39.

He faces the following charges:

Second-degree assault on a police officer

Second-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft

Resisting arrest

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.