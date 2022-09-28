Suspects used fake IDs to steal cars during test drives, police say

One group specifically targeted Kia and Hyundai vehicles. The other involved the theft of vehicles during test drives.

GREELEY, Colo. — More than 50 vehicles were stolen as part of two separate theft operations that targeted dealerships and Kia and Hyundai owners in northern Colorado and the Denver metro area.

Last year, Greeley, Loveland and Windsor police launched an investigation into thefts occurring at northern Colorado car dealerships.

That investigation began in April 2021. According to the Greeley Police Department, the suspects used stolen identities to test drive vehicles before ultimately stealing them.

In addition to the thefts, the perpetrators operated a forgery ring, police said. As part of that operation, the suspects produced fake checks, temporary license plates, insurance cards and identification documents.

Eight vehicles were stolen from various dealerships in Weld and Larimer counties as part of this operation, according to Greeley Police.

Amanda Johnson and Jose Pizarro were identified as suspects. In July of this year, the case was presented to a grand jury. Both were indicted on more than 50 felony counts.

During the investigation into the first operation, investigators with Greeley Police uncovered a second theft scheme that targeted Kia and Hyundai vehicles in the Denver metro area and northern Colorado.

This month, the case was presented to a grand jury, which indicted Johnson on more than 70 felony counts. Four others were also indicted in the case. They are:

Austin Carlholm - more than 60 felony counts

Hector Rivera - more than 60 felony counts

Ryan Yarwood - more than 20 felony counts

Jacob Martinez - more than 40 felony counts

As part of the operation, a total of 49 vehicles were stolen from victims throughout the state, Greeley Police said.