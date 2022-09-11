Car's owner shoots suspect as it is being stolen, police say

Police said the car's owner fired shots into the car as someone stole it from their driveway Wednesday morning.

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — A suspect was shot Wednesday morning while stealing a car from someone's driveway in Northglenn, police said.

The Northglenn Police Department said officers responded to the 300 block of Brigitte Drive on a report of a car theft at around 8 a.m.

Officers were told the car's owner saw someone trying to steal it from their driveway. The owner fired a gun into the vehicle as it was being taken, police said.

The suspect drove away, and the car was later found a few blocks away with no one inside.

Police said the suspect was later found and taken to the hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds. There's no word on his condition, but police said he is stable.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Det. Jackie Spresser at 303-450-8859 or jspresser@northglenn.org.

