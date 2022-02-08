Man fatally shot at Lakewood car wash

It's believed that the same three suspects also attempted to rob several people near the bus stop at W. Colfax Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A man inside his vehicle in a car wash bay was fatally shot moments after he was confronted by three masked people early Sunday morning, the Lakewood Police Department (LPD) said.

At about 12:15 a.m. on Sunday, agents were called to the area of W. Colfax Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found 27-year-old Ramon Castro Contreras dead in the driver's seat of his vehicle.

Surveillance video shows three masked suspects and a vehicle pull up to Castro Contreras' vehicle as he was parked in a car wash bay at the car wash located at 1433 Sheridan Blvd.

>Watch the surveillance video in the player above.

Within seconds, the suspects shot the victim as he tried to drive away, LPD said.

It's believed that the same three suspects also attempted to rob several people near the bus stop at W. Colfax Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard just before the shooting while on foot, LPD said.

At about 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 1, LPD said the vehicle associated with the shooting was recovered after the suspects fled from Denver Police. Eventually, several suspects from the vehicle were located and taken into custody on unrelated warrants, LPD said.

It's unclear at this time if any of them were involved in the killing of Contreras.

Anyone who has information about the shooting or the robberies should call the Lakewood Police tip line at 303-763-6800.