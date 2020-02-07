'Large amounts' of child porn found after search warrant executed at Carbondale man's home

Peter O’Grady, 69, is a longtime resident of the Roaring Fork Valley, according to the sheriff's office.

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. — A Carbondale man was arrested and faces charges after "large amounts" of suspected child pornography were found after a search warrant was executed for his computers, storage devices and cell phones, the Eagle County Sheriff's Office (ECSO) announced.

Peter O’Grady, 69, was taken into custody on June 30. He faces a charge of sexual exploitation of children-aggravated, which according to ECSO, means he possessed more than 20 images of child porn.

His bond was set at $5,000.

O'Grady is a long time resident of the Roaring Fork Valley in Unincorporated Eagle County. ECSO is asking anyone with information about him or his alleged crime to contact them by calling the Vail Public Safety Communication Center at 970-479-2201.

