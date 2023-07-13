Caretaker accused of sexually assaulting at-risk victim in Arvada

Police said the suspect has worked as a caregiver to people with disabilities for about 25 years.

ARVADA, Colo — A caregiver for people with disabilities is accused of sexually assaulting an at-risk client, the Arvada Police Department said.

Police said in February, they began investigating an alleged sexual assault at a day program for people with disabilities. Their investigation led to the arrest of caregiver Eugene "Gene" Gillespie, 71. They said Gillespie is accused of "ongoing sexual abuse" against one victim.

Police said Gillespie was taken into custody April 6. He is charged with:

Sexual assault against an at-risk person

Unlawful sexual contact against an at-risk person

Neglect of an at-risk person

Stalking

Police said the clients of the program all have some degree of cognitive impairment and are looked after by a caregiver during planned activities. They said the employees are in a position of trust and are relied upon to provide care for the clients assigned to them for the day.

Arvada Police said Gillespie also faces similar charges related to an at-risk victim in Lakewood from 2015.

Gillespie has worked as a caregiver to people with disabilities for about 25 years and "is known to have interacted with this vulnerable community across the metro area," police said.

Anyone with information that may help the investigation is asked to call 1st Judicial District Attorney’s Office Investigator Lila Storey at 303-271-6856.

