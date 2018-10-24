A 32-year-old man with a 12-year criminal history was arrested Tuesday after invading someone's home, restraining them at gunpoint and robbing them that morning and then carjacking someone else that afternoon, Denver police said.

Marcus Dechee reportedly went into a home in the 1000 block of South Gilpin Street through an unlocked door and walked up to one of the two people in the home, who'd been sitting at a kitchen table, and pointed a gun at him, police said. Dechee reportedly told the man to get to his bedroom and then put him in the closet, using a belt to tie his hands behind his back.

Dechee then ordered the other person in the home to walk around the house with him, authorities said. DPD said he was there for about two hours. Before leaving, he tied up the victims back-to-back and then took their vehicle from their garage and fled.

Later that afternoon, around 2:15, a man was sitting in the driver's seat of his 2018 orange Subaru Crosstek parked along Federal Boulevard just north of Mississippi Avenue waiting for a friend, according to a probable cause statement provided to 9NEWS by DPD. While waiting, a man in a red sweatshirt and mask, later identified as Dechee, opened his door and pointed a gun at him. The victim was told to get out of the car but leave his phone, wallet and keys behind, the statement said.

Fifteen minutes after that, two DPD officers were patrolling down an alley between North Lowell Boulevard and North Meade Street in an unmarked white DPD intercepter. The probable cause statement says they saw the victim's orange Subaru heading westbound down West 6th Avenue. They got close to the vehicle and confirmed it was the victim's stolen Crosstek.

While pulling closer, one of the officers, noticed Dechee notice them in his side view mirror, pegging them as officers in an undercover vehicle, the statement says. Dechee took the Crosstek onto North Stuart Street and the cops followed. According to the statement, Dechee started speeding up and then veered into oncoming traffic - forcing other cars to swerve out of the way. At that point, Dechee was on the run; disobeying all traffic laws, swerving in and out of traffic, running stop signs. The officers either did not pursue or were evaded; the probable cause statement does not say.

A little later, a DPD detective spotted the Crosstek in question in the 700 block of Sheridan Boulevard and watched Dechee get out of the vehicle. He fled on foot and ignored and order to stop. Police set up a perimeter after a short foot chase, according to the probable cause statement, and shortly thereafter Dechee was caught and taken into custody.

The probable cause statement says he had a black handgun on him during his arrest.

Dechee is in custody for investigation of aggravated robbery, investigation of aggravated motor vehicle theft and investigation of vehicular eluding.

He was in court Wednesday morning and is not allowed bond.

Dechee has been in and out of courtrooms and jail cells since 2005 when he was first arrested. For the next several years he'd had run-ins with law enforcement over warrants from other districts and failing to appear on various traffic charges.

In 2015, he was guilty of felony robbery and earlier this year, Lakewood Police arrested him for aggravated motor vehicle theft, burglary and criminal mischief. He's also been on DPD's radar in 2018, having been arrested for assault in July and then failure to appear charges in August.

© 2018 KUSA-TV