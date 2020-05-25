Police looking for dark blue Jeep after Denver carjacking

The license plate number is BYF052. Anyone who sees the vehicle is asked to call 911.

DENVER —

Police are searching for a vehicle involved in a carjacking around East Louisiana Avenue and Buchtel Boulevard Monday morning.

The Denver Police Department (DPD) is looking for a dark blue Jeep Patriot with Colorado licence plate BYF052. No injuries were reported, according to a DPD tweet.

Anyone with information or who sees the vehicle is asked to call 911.

> This story will be updated as more information comes available.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

