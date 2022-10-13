Suspect in custody following carjacking and pursuit, police say

The suspect was taken into police custody at South Chambers Road and East Iliff Avenue on Thursday morning.

AURORA, Colo. — A suspect in custody after a pursuit that ended in the area of South Chambers Road and East Iliff Avenue, the Aurora Police Department (APD) said Thursday.

Police were in pursuit of a vehicle that was reported to have been carjacked earlier in the morning, according to police.

Officers were able to stop the vehicle and take the suspect into custody after a short foot chase, according to APD Public Information Officer Matthew Longshore. The suspect was transported to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Both directions of East Iliff Avenue were closed at South Chambers Road while police conducted their investigation.

Police did not immediately release information about the suspect or where the carjacking took place.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.

