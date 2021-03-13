Police seek suspects in carjacking and shots fired in Adams County

Two armed men took a vehicle that was later found crashed in Westminster, according to the Sheriff's Office.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — The Adams County Sheriff's Office said it was investigating a carjacking early Saturday in which the suspects fired several shots and then later crashed the vehicle in Westminster.

The incident started at 12:01 a.m. when deputies responded to an apartment complex near West 76th Avenue and North Pecos Street on a report of a carjacking, the Sheriff's Office said.

Two juveniles said that two men with semi-automatic handguns approached them and demanded the victims' valuables and the vehicle, a gold 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer. The juvenile victims got out of the vehicle, and the two men got into the vehicle, ACSO said.

One of the men fired a shot at one of the juveniles, narrowly missing the victim's head, ACSO said. The men fired several more shots as they drove away in the stolen vehicle.

About 10 minute later, the Westminster Police Department responded to a report of a rollover crash at West 72nd Avenue and Federal Boulevard. Officers found the same Trailblazer unoccupied and on its side with a handgun on the ground next to the vehicle, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Witnesses told police that they saw seven males get out of the crashed vehicle and flee the scene. Witnesses also described four of the males as wearing what appeared to be bullet-resistant vests, ACSO said.

The ACSO Laboratory and Crime Scene Team processed the scene, and the investigation was ongoing.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

