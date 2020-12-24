Suspect shot during attempted carjacking on Christmas Eve, police say

The suspect had already stolen one vehicle before they were shot while trying to carjack another vehicle, police said.

DENVER — A carjacking suspect was taken to the hospital after being shot Thursday morning, Denver Police Department (DPD) said.

DPD tweeted at 10:10 a.m. that officers were investigating a shooting in south Denver.

According to DPD, the person shot was the suspect in a previous carjacking in the area of Speer Boulevard and West Colfax Avenue.

The suspect then attempted a second carjacking in the area of Downing Street and Buchtel Boulevard and was shot by the person they were trying to carjack, DPD said.

According to DPD, the suspect drove away in the vehicle stolen during the first carjacking, and was located a couple miles away in the area of the 2100 block of Ash Street. That's just off of Evans Avenue.

The suspect was taken to the hospital, and the investigation is ongoing, DPD said.

No other injures were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.