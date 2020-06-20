Police looking for suspects they say stole three cars, shot elderly man

The suspects are thought to be armed and dangerous, police said.

DENVER, Colorado — Denver Police are looking for suspects that are believed to have been involved in three different carjackings on Friday.

In one of the incidents, an elderly man was shot, police said.

The first carjacking happened around 11:50 a.m. in the 3300 block of South Oneida Street. A 2009 Beige Hyundai sedan with license plate number 282 SJH was taken, police said.

Then at 3:35 p.m., police said the suspects stole a 2005 Silver Jaguar sedan from the 8300 block of East Fairmont Drive. That vehicle has license plate number 885 LWB.

The final carjacking happened about an hour later, at 4:35 p.m. A 2009 Mercury sedan with license plate number BAEB14 was taken from 2800 block of South Newport Street, according to police.

None of the stolen vehicles have been found. It's not clear which incident involved the shooting.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

