Castle Pines resident shot at Wednesday morning, deputies say

Deputies are looking for two people they say shot at someone in the 200 block of Green Valley Circle in Castle Pines.

CASTLE PINES, Colo. — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is looking for two people they say shot at a Castle Pines resident.

Just after 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, deputies said they received a shots-fired call from the 200 block of Green Valley Circle, which is not far from Lagee Road and a little south of Castle Pines Parkway.

Deputies set up a perimeter and canvassed the neighborhood, but were not able to find the suspected gunman.

A resident along Green Valley Circle told investigators two people in a pickup truck randomly fired at them as the truck drove past.

The truck is described as a white, single-cab Ford pickup truck that had a brown cardboard box in the truck's bed. The truck also had older-style wheels, silver grill and small hubcaps. The truck also appears to have a large rust mark near the driver’s door. The truck was also equipped with a hitch and had a faded 4×4 decal on the rear fender.

> The suspect vehicle is pictured above.

Sheriff's deputies said one of the people inside the truck may have been wearing an orange shirt. Further physical descriptions of the suspects were not immediately released.

