Man found dead inside Castle Pines home, suspect arrested

CASTLE PINES, Colo. — Deputies found a dead man inside a home after they responded to a report of shots fired Friday evening in Castle Pines, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

The report of the shooting came in about 7 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Ovida Place, according to a press release.

Deputies found the victim and then learned during their investigation that a disturbance had occurred at the house just before the shots were fired, the release says.

Dominique Wogan, 33, was arrested and taken to the Douglas County Detention Facility, where he was being held without bail until his first court appearance on Monday.

Wogan was being held on suspicion of second-degree murder and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

The sheriff's office says Wogan and the victim knew each other.

The Douglas County Coroner's Office will release the identity of the victim and the cause and manner of death.