Police, FBI looking for suspects accused of robbing Castle Rock bank

The suspects are accused of robbing a Bank of America on Saturday.

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — Authorities are asking for help identifying two people accused of robbing a bank in Castle Rock.

It happened at the Bank of America located at 1251 New Beale St. just before noon on Saturday, according to the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force and Castle Rock Police Department.

Police say the suspects made threats about having a weapon but the weapon wasn't actually seen.

The first suspect is described as a 30- or 40-year-old woman who was wearing a white baseball cap, prescription glasses, neon green sweater and black leggings with neon green stripes. Police said she was carrying a black purse and using a pink gaiter as a mask.

A second suspect is described as a man wearing a yellow short-sleeved T-shirt over a long-sleeved black T-shirt, an orange construction vest, tan or brown khaki-style pants and dark-colored shoes. Police said he was also wearing a white baseball cap, sunglasses with orange reflective lenses and a black face covering.

Anyone who recognized these suspects or has information about this or any other bank robbery is asked to call the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at 303-629-7171.

Anyone with information can also call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

More bank robberies have been reported in Colorado this year than in the same time period last year, according to the FBI.

As of Feb. 12, the FBI said 25 bank robberies had occurred in the Denver metro area. Ten of those were reported within a five-day period.

> Watch below: Surveillance video from a bank robbery in Frisco earlier this year.

Bank robbery is punishable up to a 20-year prison sentence for each offense and increases if a dangerous weapon is used in the commission of the crime.