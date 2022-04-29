Arrest warrant issued for victim's son in Castle Rock fire

The whereabouts of Matthew Buchanan, now a suspect in the death of his mother, are unknown, police said.

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — The Castle Rock Police Department (CRPD) said Friday it has issued an arrest warrant for a man in connection with the death of his mother in a fire in Castle Rock earlier this week.

Matthew Buchanan, 32, was previously named a "person of interest" in the investigation into the house fire and death of Elizabeth Bjorlow, 59.

Bjorlow died Tuesday after a fire was reported at her home on Dove Valley Place. Another person was taken to the hospital but was expected to survive. No other homes were damaged.

Buchanan is diagnosed as "severely bipolar," according to an application for a restraining order that Bjorlow filed last July.

> The video above aired Wednesday, when Buchanan was considered a person of interest in the case.

His whereabouts aren't known, and he might be traveling outside Colorado, according to Castle Rock Police.

“This incident has shaken our community,” said Police Chief Jack Cauley in a statement. “Our main focus is locating the suspect. We are working with multiple agencies across the region and following up on every possible lead.”

Anyone with information on Buchanan can contact the Castle Rock Police Department dispatch center at 303-663-6100.

On Wednesday, CRPD said officers wanted to question Buchanan. They said he was a "person of interest" in the case and said he was last seen driving a white Dodge minivan with Colorado temporary license plate number 396437.

In a July 21, 2021, application for a restraining order, Bjorlow wrote that Buchanan, whom she identified as her son, threatened to "take my house, my job and my dignity."

CRPD said her death was suspicious and did not reveal how she died but did say an autopsy was done. They said there are "multiple investigations going on" in relation to the fire and death.