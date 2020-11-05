Police looking for driver who hit pedestrian on I-25 near Castle Rock

Colorado State Patrol is looking for a silver Toyota Scion tC with damage to the front bumper and hood and a missing driver-side mirror.

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — Police are searching for a driver who hit and injured a pedestrian on Interstate 25 near Castle Rock Sunday and then fled the scene.

Just before midnight on Sunday, Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said a 29-year-old man from Nibley, Utah, was in the northbound lanes of I-25 just south of Meadows Parkway.

It's not clear why he was on the highway.

A driver hit the man and did not stop, CSP said. The man was taken to Sky Ridge Medical Center with serious injuries.

Investigators said they believe the vehicle that hit the pedestrian was a 2005-2010 silver Toyota Scion tC with damage to the front bumper and hood. CSP said the car's driver-side mirror would be missing.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or may have information about the vehicle is asked to call investigators at 303-239-4501 and, reference case number 1C201308.