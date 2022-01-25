Police say suspect opened fire in downtown Castle Rock intersection

Police said the person fired multiple shots from the east side of Wilcox Street to the west side – striking several businesses and an occupied vehicle.

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — A person was arrested Tuesday after police said he fired a gun in a downtown Castle Rock intersection – striking several businesses and an occupied vehicle.

Around 9:45 a.m., the Castle Rock Police Department (CRPD) received a call about a male who had walked into a local business and reported a suspicious incident near the intersection of Fourth and Wilcox streets.

Shortly after, police received another call about the same person running into traffic and trying to stop cars.

Officers responded to the scene and attempted to contact the person, but he refused to talk with them.

The responding officers remained in the parking lot and within minutes heard gunshots coming from the intersection of Fifth and Wilcox streets, according to police.

CRPD said the same person was identified as the suspected shooter and was taken into custody without incident.

“We are very lucky that no one was injured, and that we were able to take this individual into custody and prevent any further danger to our community,” Police Chief Jack Cauley said.

Detectives located several shell casings and recovered a handgun at the scene, the police department said.

The person is being held at the Douglas County Detention Facility.