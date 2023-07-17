Castle Rock man arrested, accused of attempting to support terrorist organization

Davin Meyer, 18, was arrested Friday as he tried to board an international flight, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Denver said.

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — A Castle Rock man is facing a federal charge of attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization after investigators found evidence that he intended to travel to serve as a fighter for ISIS, federal prosecutors said Monday.

Davin Meyer, 18, was arrested Friday as he tried to board an international flight at Denver International Airport, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Denver said in a news release.

Prosecutors said investigators found evidence that Meyer pledged an oath of allegiance to the leader of ISIS and intended to travel to serve as a fighter for ISIS in Iraq. An arrest affidavit accuses him of "providing himself as personnel" to a designated foreign terrorist organization.

According to the affidavit, someone who knows Meyer notified law enforcement as Meyer "sought out more extremist videos and content online and openly discussed his violent intentions."

Soon after his 18th birthday in November, the affidavit says, Meyer began communicating with someone online who he believed was an ISIS facilitator, but was actually an FBI confidential human source. Over the next several months, Meyer continued talking with that person and another person who purported to be an ISIS travel facilitator but was actually an FBI source, the affidavit says.

Over several months, Meyer got a passport and bought various items he thought he would need as a fighter overseas, the affidavit says. He then booked an international trip from DIA for July 14. He was arrested on the jet bridge before boarding the plane, the affidavit says.

Meyer's next court appearance is set for Thursday.

