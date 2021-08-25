x
Crime

Castle Rock man killed protecting his 1-year-old son at Florida restaurant

The victim's mother identified him to the Miami NBC station as 21-year-old Dustin Wakefield.
Credit: fergregory - stock.adobe.com

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — A gunman walked into a Miami Beach restaurant and fatally shot a tourist who was protecting his 1-year-old son.

The victim's mother identified him to NBC 6 in Miami as 21-year-old Dustin Wakefield, who was visiting the area from Castle Rock, Colorado. Lora Wakefield said that Dustin was the father of a 1-year-old boy.

Tamarius Blair David Jr. told investigators he shot Wakefield on Tuesday night because he “was high on mushrooms, which made him feel empowered.

He told investigators he walked into La Cerveceria restaurant and picked Wakefield out at random. Wakefield's family says he stood up and got between David and his son, saying "He’s only a boy." 

Police say David then shot Wakefield multiple times. David then ran from the restaurant and was captured in a nearby alley. He is charged with murder.

