Castle Rock man killed protecting his 1-year-old son at Florida restaurant

The victim's mother identified him to the Miami NBC station as 21-year-old Dustin Wakefield.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — A gunman walked into a Miami Beach restaurant and fatally shot a tourist who was protecting his 1-year-old son.

The victim's mother identified him to NBC 6 in Miami as 21-year-old Dustin Wakefield, who was visiting the area from Castle Rock, Colorado. Lora Wakefield said that Dustin was the father of a 1-year-old boy.

Tamarius Blair David Jr. told investigators he shot Wakefield on Tuesday night because he “was high on mushrooms, which made him feel empowered.

He told investigators he walked into La Cerveceria restaurant and picked Wakefield out at random. Wakefield's family says he stood up and got between David and his son, saying "He’s only a boy."

Police say David then shot Wakefield multiple times. David then ran from the restaurant and was captured in a nearby alley. He is charged with murder.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.