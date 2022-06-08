Castle Rock man killed in shooting in Colorado Springs

Police said Hoani Bartlett, 19, was killed in the shooting on Burton Way.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating a shooting in Colorado Springs that left a man from Castle Rock dead.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), officers were sent to St. Francis Hospital at 6001 East Woodmen Road just before 1 a.m. on June 1 on a report of a gunshot victim seeking treatment.

CSPD said when officers arrived, they learned the shooting had happened in the 4400 block of Burton Way.

The victim later died from his injuries, according to police. He has been identified as 19-year-old Hoani Bartlett of Castle Rock.

CSPD said this is the city's 23rd homicide investigation of 2022.

Anyone with information or was a witness to the shooting is asked to call CSPD at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.

