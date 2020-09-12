Suspect injured during officer-involved shooting in Castle Rock

The shooting happened in the 1500 block of Short Grass Court on Tuesday night.

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — Officers from Castle Rock Police were involved in a shooting that took place in the 1500 block of Short Grass Court on Tuesday night. That's near Red Hawk Drive and East Wolfensberger Road.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance shortly after 9:30 p.m. involving a suspect who was possibly armed with a gun.

The shooting happened shortly after officers arrived on scene, according to a tweet from Castle Rock Police.

The suspect was injured and transported to a hospital in the area. The investigation into the shooting is on going.

No officers were injured in the shooting, according to police.